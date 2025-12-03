Youth dies of heart attack in court after brother’s bail rejection in Dadu

DADU: In a tragic turn of events, a young man suffered a fatal heart attack inside the court premises following the rejection of his brother’s bail in Dadu, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, Abdul Wahid had come to the Fourth Additional Sessions Court for his brother’s bail hearing.

After the court rejected the bail plea, the condition of the accursed brother deteriorated and fell down.

Upon hearing the news of the bail rejection, the young man suffered a heart attack and passed away shortly after being shifted to the hospital.

Earlier this year, a murder case suspect who managed to bring a weapon into a courtroom opened fire on two witnesses who had come to testify against him, killing them on the spot while also injuring two others.

The police took the defendant into custody at the scene.

The incident took place in Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Aslam’s court, where a murder case from Model Town police station was being heard. The victims, Saqib and Ali Butt, were present in court to testify.

The defendant suddenly fired shots, killing Saqib and Ali Butt on the spot, while two others, Aftab and Usman, were injured.