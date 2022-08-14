Youth dies after falling from truck during Independence Day rally

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a teenager lost his life after falling out of a pickup truck during Independence Day rally in Karachi’s DHA area on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in Karachi’s posh Defence area when a 13-year-old boy reportedly fell from a moving truck during an Independence Day rally.

The teenager was rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

At least 57 people, including women and children, suffered bullet injuries in aerial firing carried out on eve of Independence Day in different parts of Karachi.

Breaking down the count, police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that 15 injured people, including three females aged between 15 to 50 years, were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, adding that some of them were critical and would require long-term treatment.

Nation on Sunday celebrated Diamond Jubilee, the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day of the motherland with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of the Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters. Prayers were offered for the security and progress of Pakistan and the well-being of the people.

