Youth drown at Karachi’s Hawkesbay beach

KARACHI: A teenage boy drowned while swimming at Karachi’s Hawkesbay beach today (Sunday), ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, a group of youth arrived at Karachi’s Hawkesbey beach for a picnic.

One youth of the merrymaking group was swept away by the waves from the beach.

Incidents of drowning were repeatedly reported at Karachi beaches owing to poor safety measures. Among several other factors, what makes Karachi’s beaches so dangerous is said to be their undeveloped topography.

It is pertinent to mention here that section 144 has been imposed in the coastal areas of Karachi with a ban on swimming in the sea until October 5 due to cyclone Shaheen.

A notification by the Karachi commissioner states that in the wake of the high alert issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department about the formation of tropical cyclone Shaheen, which may very well hit the city within a few hours with heavy rains and winds of up to 90km/hr, high surges in the sea may follow, which will result in loss of life.

