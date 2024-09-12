Youth faces employment crisis amid economic challenges in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Despite the raising number of youth in Pakistan, the employment crisis has grappled the country amid growing economic challenges, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Planning Commission briefed the Senate Committee on Planning, highlighting the country’s pressing economic challenges, including rising youth unemployment.

During the meeting, officials pointed out that slow economic growth, rapid increasing in population, and a lack of job opportunities are hindering Pakistan’s development.

Chairperson Quratul Ain expressed concerns over the alarming rate of population growth, emphasizing the need for urgent control measures.

The Planning Commission noted that Pakistan’s GDP growth stands at 3.5 percent, far below the required 7 percent for sustained economic development.

The briefing outlined a 5-year plan focused on leveraging technology, promoting tourism, and increasing agricultural productivity.

Industrial development, foreign investment, and governance improvements in the energy sector were identified as critical for economic stability of the country.

The plan also includes proposals for private sector investment and boosting the SME sector.

Officials stressed the importance of eradicating poverty, enhancing human resources, and implementing institutional reforms to tackle the country’s economic and social challenges.