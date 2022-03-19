Youth ‘returns to life’ with life-size statue after death

Losing a loved one is unquestionably the most difficult thing anyone can go through and everyone grieves for their beloved in their own way.

In one such incident, Pandidurai, a vibrant youth, lost his life in a road accident in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, India back in June 2020. The sudden death of the 24-year-old came as a shock for his family, especially his 44-year-old mother, Pasumukizhi.

After Pandidurai’s death, the family decided to build his life-size statue and place it in the living room of their home in Oddamchathram.

Speaking to a local media outlet, Pasumukizhi, the mother of the deceased said: “Pandidurai was my dear son who lost his life in a road accident. A few months after he left us, we decided to build a life-size statue of my son. The idea has now become a reality as we have placed the statue in the living room of our home. I am now happy that I can see my son, even though it is a silicon statute.”

She further said that her son was very fond of his niece Tharika Shri and nephew Monesh Kumaran, and wanted to take part in their ‘ear-piercing’ ceremony.

Read More: VIRAL: TWO BROTHERS FOUND ALIVE FROM AMAZON RAINFOREST AFTER 4 WEEKS

“Unfortunately, he passed away and the function was not held,” she added.

After the statue was made, the family put the children on the lap of the statue and conducted the ear-piercing ceremony.

Pasumukizhi said she is happy that her son could be part of the ear-piercing ceremony.

Comments