Friday, June 21, 2024
WATCH: Youth shot dead over resisting robbery in Karachi

By Kashan Bhatti
KARACHI: The law enforcers failed to control the street crimes in Karachi as another citizen was shot dead in a broad day light over resisting robbery bid in Madina colony area of new Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, it can be seen that the citizen was using the mobile phone in the street with his younger brother when two street criminals approach them and tried to snatch the mobile but faced resistance from the individual.

Meanwhile, the accused shot in the head of the man before taking his mobile phone and fled from the scene.

TRIGGER WARNING:
