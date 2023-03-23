Youth takes pictures after beheading friend

A spine chilling incident was reported from India’s Hyderabad, where a youth killed his friend cut the body in parts and took pictures.

According to the Indian media reports, the victim namely Nainawat Naveen, 20, fell in love with his junior girl but later they broke up. Later, Naveen’s friend Hari Har Krishna contacted and started chatting with the girl.

Krishna plans to kill his friend when he finds out that Naveen still talks with the girl. He bought a knife two months ago in Hyderabad and waited for an opportunity to kill him.

As per Indian police, the accused called his friend for a party and took the victim to a deserted area, where he attacked the victim with a knife. After confirming that the victim was dead, the accused beheaded the body, took out the heart and cut off the body and fingers.

The Indian police lodge a complaint under the victim’s parents’ name after which a team was formed for the investigation. After this the suspect got terrified and surrendered before the Indian police.

