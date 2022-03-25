YouTube adds more free TV shows/Movies to compete with streaming giants

Video streaming platform YouTube has adds thousands of free TV shows and movies to its service as the company moves to compete with streaming giants like Netflix.

Youtube has started streaming over 4,000 TV episodes from shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Heartland, and hundreds of movies including The Sandlot, Legally blonde and There Will Be Blood.

The new free shows and movies would be available to stream for USA users only, while they will have to watch advertisements to stream the content.

The move comes from the Google-owned company’s effort to compete in an ever-increasing video streaming market.

The content will be available via YouTube on smartphones, Televisions, or web browsers.

YouTube, in a bid to compete with competitors like Netflix and TikTok, has been increased its range of offerings. The latest offerings by YouTube include an ad-free Premium version, YouTube Music, and has also started funding original content.

YouTube has also moved into ‘shorts’, with short-form videos produced by creators, to compete directly with the likes of TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram’s Reels.

