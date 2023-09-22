YouTube announces AI-powered editing suit for its creators

YouTube – a video-sharing platform – recently announced to release of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered feature for short-form content creators.

The AI-powered technology called – Dream Screen – will allow users to use AI tools to create AI-generated videos or image backgrounds for short-form videos – called shorts – just by giving prompts.

YouTube’s vice president for community products – Toni Reid – stated that a set of products and features were announced that will enable people to push the bound of creative expression.

It is also announced that this new AI-enabled production tools will help with editing both short and long-form videos on its platform.

The fierce competition with Tiktok and Instagram reels forced YouTube to launch this new feature to gain more share of the short-form video market as the users and creators are enable to gain an edge over other short-form platforms.

To make the video production work easier, the video sharing platform also announced to launch a mobile app called – YouTube Create – aimed to help the creators.

The latest mobile application includes AI-enabled features like editing, trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover, and access to the filter library as well as royalty-free music.

The app is presently in beta testing on Android in ‘Selected Markets’ and will be free of charge innitially.

The Google owned platform stated to provide creators with more tools to get AI-powered insights, assist with the auto dubbing and assist with finding music and soundtracks for the videos.