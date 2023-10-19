YouTube announces new features

In order to make reliable news more readily accessible to its viewers, YouTube announced two new features for news consumption viewers across 40 countries.

According to the details, YouTube aims to make reliable news more readily accessible with two new features including a “watch page” and a “Shorts Innovation Program.”

The “watch page” will pull content from what YouTube considers “authoritative sources” and provide recommendations for related videos to the viewers. Meanwhile, the “Shorts Innovation Program” condenses information, allowing viewers to quickly catch up on the latest news.

YouTube in its press release stated, “Now more than ever, we remain committed to connecting people to high-quality information they can trust, particularly in times of elections, unrest, and natural disasters.”

The video-sharing platform stated that, in order to ensure the quality of news, YouTube has partnered with over 20 organizations across 10 countries. Furthermore, YouTube is investing $1.6 million in the “Shorts Innovation Program” for news to support innovative news publishers interested in embracing short-form news capabilities.–