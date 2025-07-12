Islamabad court suspends ban on five more YouTube channels

ISLAMABAD: The Sessions Court in Islamabad has suspended the ban on five more YouTube channels, bringing the total number of temporarily unblocked channels to seven, ARY News reported.

The decision came during the hearing of appeals filed against the earlier court order that had directed the blocking of 27 YouTube channels.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka conducted the hearing.

A day earlier, the court had also suspended the blocking orders for two channels. Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah issued the original directive to block 27 channels.

In response to the appeals, the court has issued notices to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency and requested a detailed reply by July 21.

The case remains under review as the court continues to assess the legality of the initial blocking order.

On July 09, 2025, a local court in Islamabad ordered the blocking of 27 well-known YouTube channels for allegedly spreading anti-state content, following a petition filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah presided over the hearing and issued a two-page written order directing YouTube to block the identified channels.

The court reviewed the FIA’s request, which was based on an inquiry initiated on June 2, regarding content considered harmful to national security.

According to the court order, the investigating officer was heard in detail, and the available evidence was carefully examined.

The judge concluded that the material in question potentially constitutes a punishable offence under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

“In light of the evidence, the court believes that the case involves criminal activity punishable under PECA and relevant provisions of the PPC,” the order stated.

As a result, the court instructed YouTube’s relevant authorities to take immediate steps to block the 27 channels named in the FIA’s inquiry.