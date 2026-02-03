YouTube deletes viral 'AI slop' channels with millions of subscribers

YouTube seems to have taken down two of the most popular “AI slop” channels on its platform, wiping out accounts that had amassed millions of subscribers.

According to a Kapwing report, the channel CuentosFacianantes, which had garnered over 5.9 million subscribers and more than 1.2 billion total views, has been deleted.

Kapwing in November 2025, identified CuentosFacianantes as the top source of “AI slop,” noting that it swirled out “low-quality Dragon Ball-themed videos.”

The second channel on the list, Imperio de Jesus (Empire of Jesus), is also unavailable. It previously had over 5.8 million subscribers and focused on strengthening “our faith with Jesus through fun interactive quizzes.”

The removals come just weeks after YouTube CEO Neal Mohan addressed the issue. In a letter to users, Mohan stated that the company intends to “reduce the spread of low-quality AI content” by pushing on the systems it already uses to combat spam and clickbait.

16 other AI slop channels have either been deleted or stripped of content, including Héroes de Fantasía and Adhamali-0, according to Kapwing.

Eleven of the flagged channels were removed, as per YouTube spokesperson Boot Bullwinkle, for violating policies against spam, scams, and deceptive practices.

“Generative AI is a tool, and like any tool, it can be used to make both high and low quality content,” Bullwinkle said in an emailed statement.

“We remain focused on connecting our users with high-quality content and removing any material that violates our Community Guidelines. We terminated several channels for violating our spam policies.”

Another channel, Super Cat League, remains on the platform but has no videos. Its description offers a glimpse into the content:

“Welcome to [Insert Channel Name] – The World’s #1 AI Cat Cinema! 🐾✨In 2026, we are redefining digital storytelling. We merge the cuteness of cats with the power of Advanced Generative AI to create hyper-realistic, emotional, and viral adventures you’ve never seen before.”

YouTube is simultaneously cracking down on “inauthentic” content while promoting the integration of AI by encouraging creators to utilize AI-generated clips in Shorts and, eventually, to create their own AI likenesses.