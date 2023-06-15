YouTube eases monetisation policy

Google’s popular video platform YouTube has eased monetization policy under its YouTube Partner Program (YPP).

YouTube has made this change in monetization policy to support small content creators.

Under the new policy, the content creators soon will be able to monetize their YouTube channel upon completion of 500 subscribers and 3000 hours of watch time. The criteria for short video views have also been reduced from 10 million to 3 million.

According to YouTube content creators will be paid to run ads through short videos. Ads will run on YouTube shorts and 45 percent of the earnings from advertising will be provided to content creators. A content creator on one million YouTube shorts views will be able to get up to 900 US dollars but this amount can be more or less.

Earlier, to monetize the YouTube channel, it was necessary to complete 1000 subscribers and 4000 hours of watch time.

According to media reports, YouTube has implemented the new monetization policy in the US, UK, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea. Soon it will be implemented in other countries including India.