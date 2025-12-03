YouTube launches its first-ever recap for watched videos

YouTube has announced the launch of a new, separate end-of-year recap experience for videos watched on its main service. This move follows the trend of companies offering “wrap-up”-style content recaps to boost user engagement, similar to the YouTube Music recaps the platform has provided in recent years.

The YouTube Recap features 12 personalized cards, highlighting a user’s top channels, interests, the evolution of their viewing habits, and a personality type assignment based on their watching choices.

Various personality types describe content consumption habits. For instance, the “Skill Builder” is drawn to content that helps them acquire or refine abilities, while “Sunshiners” prefer content that promotes optimism and good feelings. “Trailblazers” seek out and enjoy unique content that pushes boundaries. Other defined types, such as the “Wonder Seeker,” the “Connector,” and the “Dreamer,” further categorize these diverse user preferences.

Users will see their top artists and songs of the year, but they can get more in-depth insights in the YouTube Music app through the annual YouTube Music Recap, which was introduced last week.

The Recap is now open for YouTube users in North America, with a global rollout coming this week. Users can locate their Recap directly on the YouTube homepage or under the “You” tab. Recaps are available on mobile devices and desktops.

YouTube announced that the new feature was developed in response to user requests and that the company conducted over 50 different concept tests before finalizing the product. In addition to launching the Recap feature, YouTube also released trend charts highlighting the year’s top creators, podcasts, and songs.

MrBeast took the No. 1 spot for top creator for the sixth year in a row. The top podcast spot went to “The Joe Rogan Experience,” while Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga took the No. 1 spot for top song with “Die with a Smile.”

YouTube Recap comes the same day as Apple Music’s Replay and Amazon Music’s 2025 Delivered. Spotify has yet to release its highly anticipated Wrapped, suggesting that other companies are looking to get the jump on social media sharing.