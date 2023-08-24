YouTube lets users find a song by humming its tune

YouTube has announced an exciting new experiment that’s sure to strike a chord with music enthusiasts.

The Google-owned platform has unveiled a new experiment on Android devices that determines a song via humming — which seems like a major step up from Apple’s music recognition app Shazam.

The company shared the news on its ‘YouTube test features and experiments’ page on Tuesday.

How it will work?

Participants in this experimental phase can switch from the regular voice search to the innovative song search feature.

Users have to hum, sing or record a song for three or more seconds. The platform then identifies the tune and directs the user to relevant YouTube videos featuring the searched song, whether that be the official music video, user-generated content or Shorts.

While this whimsical feature is still in its early stages, it’s already tickling the fancy of Android users across the globe. A select group of fortunate individuals are getting to witness this symphonic experiment in action.

It is pertinent to mention here that YouTube isn’t merely fine-tuning its music and content discovery game; it’s also embracing the power of artificial intelligence (AI).

Earlier this month, the platform introduced a feature that auto-generates video summaries using AI.