New YouTube feature lets creators earn from classroom views

YouTube has rolled out a new way for creators to make money and this time, it’s all about education. As part of its YouTube monetization programme, the platform has introduced “Player for Education,” a feature that allows creators’ videos to be used in schools and learning tools.

Instead of making money through ads, this new type of YouTube monetization lets creators earn when schools or educators use their videos in classrooms.

These education partners pay a fee to YouTube, and a portion of that is passed on to the creators. The more time people spend watching those videos, the more the creators can earn.

Even though these videos don’t include ads, creators can still get paid — and for many, that could be a game-changer.

To help track this new income stream, YouTube has added a dedicated tab inside the YouTube Studio app.

Read More: YouTube marks 20th Birthday with new updates and features

This section shows how much money a creator is making from the Player for Education feature, helping them better understand which content is working best.

It’s a promising new direction for those who make tutorials, explainer videos or educational content.

YouTube has already paid creators over $70 billion in the past three years, and this new feature gives them even more ways to earn money.

If you’re a creator looking to grow your channel and boost your income, making educational content could be a smart move.

Earlier, on its 20th Birthday YouTube rolled out several new updates. The latest YouTube updates include features like faster playback speeds to AI-powered music tools.

One of the most notable YouTube updates was the new 4x playback speed, available exclusively to YouTube Premium subscribers.

This feature allows users to watch videos at lightning speed, helping them skim through content more quickly.

Another exciting YouTube update was the launch of “Ask Music”, an AI-based tool that lets users create their own radio station.