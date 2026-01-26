YouTube Music now syncs your queue across all devices

YouTube Music has introduced a new feature that synchronizes your “Now Playing” queue across all your signed-in devices, ensuring seamless listening continuity.

Previously, the Android and iOS apps maintained separate queues, though the web player (music.youtube.com) could access the mobile queue. With this update, opening a mobile app now reveals the last song played on any device within the miniplayer. The app temporarily replaces the artist’s name with a label like “From your iPhone” or “From your browser” until you hit play.

Essentially, YouTube Music now syncs your queues by prioritizing the session from the most recently used device, updating or overwriting existing queues as needed.

This feature proves convenient for users juggling a tablet and phone, or for those who frequently switch to the web player. While a toggle to control sync might benefit those with device-specific listening habits, this update largely represents a welcome quality-of-life improvement.

This move brings YouTube Music closer to the seamless experience found on rival platforms like Spotify. While Spotify Connect allows for direct remote control of playback on other devices, YouTube Music’s approach focuses on carrying your listening history and queue with you. It bridges the gap between desktop and mobile, removing the friction of manually searching for a song you just paused on your computer.

Google has been steadily improving the cross-device experience, and this queue syncing fits perfectly into that strategy. Users should see this change automatically as the company rolls it out on the server side. However, it is worth noting that this feature primarily affects the queue itself; it does not yet turn your phone into a remote control for your desktop browser, a feature many users still eagerly await.