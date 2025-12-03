YouTube Recap 2025: How to watch your year-end highlights

YouTube has rolled out something new this year and that’s YouTube Recap 2025. Think of it as your personal time capsule for the past 12 months on the platform.

It’s the first-ever year-end recap from YouTube, and yes, it’s designed to feel a lot like Spotify Wrapped, but with that distinct YouTube twist.

The feature is all about giving you a playful, AI-powered, interactive look at your favourite moments. Channels you binged, videos that kept you hooked, music you couldn’t stop playing, it’s all there.

The highlight? The AI tools that let you dig deeper into your habits and trends, making it way more than just a static list.

Accessing YouTube Recap 2025 is simple. Head over to www.youtube.com/recap and log in with your Google account. A banner will pop up at the top saying your recap is ready.

Click on it and suddenly you’re staring at your personalized review. It shows the channels you visited most, your top categories, and if you’re a YouTube Music user, your favourite artists and tracks of the year.

One of the quirkiest bits is the “Ask About Your Music” feature. You can poke around, asking fun questions about your listening habits, and the AI responds with colourful, card-based insights.

Want to know how your taste evolved, or which animal represents your musical vibe? Yup, it does that. There’s also the “Musical Bestie” and “Musical Passport” sections, which break down trends in ways that feel genuinely interactive.

YouTube Recap 2025 works on both desktop and mobile. Sharing your highlights is super easy just download your favourite cards or send them to friends.

So if you’ve been wondering what you really watched, streamed, or obsessively replayed in 2025, the YouTube Recap 2025 is your backstage pass to a year’s worth of content distilled into a few scrollable, interactive moments.

For anyone who lives on YouTube, this is the feature you didn’t know you were waiting for.