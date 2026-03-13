YouTube rolls out 30-second unskippable ads for Smart TV users

YouTube has introduced a new advertising format that allows marketers to run 30-second unskippable ads for viewers watching the platform on smart TVs and connected television devices.

The move expands the company’s dual-revenue model, where advertisers pay to display ads while viewers can subscribe to avoid them.

Under the new option, advertisers can now purchase 30-second unskippable ads specifically for YouTube’s TV app, giving brands a longer format to reach audiences watching content on larger screens.

Previously, advertisers could choose from several formats, including skippable and non-skippable in-stream ads, in-feed video ads, bumper ads, masthead ads and YouTube Shorts ads.

According to YouTube, the new format is designed to help advertisers reach audiences more effectively on television screens, one of the fastest-growing ways people consume content on the platform.

The change applies only to viewers who are not subscribed to YouTube Premium, the platform’s paid plan that removes advertisements and also includes access to YouTube Music. The service currently costs £12.99 or $13.99 per month, or £129.99 or $139.99 annually.

In a recent blog post, YouTube said its artificial intelligence system will determine which type of advertisement to show based on factors such as the audience and viewing context. The system may choose between shorter ads or the new 30-second non-skippable format to reach viewers at the most effective moment.

Watching YouTube through smart TVs and streaming platforms, including Google TV, has become one of the platform’s fastest-growing viewing methods as more users shift to larger screens.

The change also comes as YouTube has been tightening restrictions on ad-blocking tools, a move that has received mixed reactions from users.

While not every viewer will see 30-second ads, the new format gives advertisers and YouTube’s AI system the option to deliver longer, non-skippable ads to non-paying users.