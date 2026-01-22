YouTube to let creators generate AI Shorts using their own likeness

In his annual letter, Mohan stated, “This year you’ll be able to create a Short using your own likeness, produce games with a simple text prompt, and experiment with music.”

He emphasized that AI would serve as “a tool for expression, not a replacement” for creators. This development suggests that viewers may soon encounter AI versions of their favorite creators while scrolling through their feeds.

Shorts, which Mohan mentioned now averages 200 billion daily views, remains one of YouTube’s most popular formats. The company continues to invest in Shorts to maintain this impressive viewership. While YouTube did not provide further details about the new features, they will join the platform’s existing AI tools for Shorts, which include the ability to generate AI clips, AI stickers, and AI auto-dubbing.

Additionally, Mohan noted that YouTube will provide creators with new tools to manage how their likeness is used in AI-generated content.

While YouTube permits creators to feature their own likeness in their videos, the Google-owned platform has also launched technology designed to prevent others from using it without permission. Last October, YouTube introduced likeness-detection technology for eligible creators to help identify AI-generated content that features their likeness, such as their face and voice. Creators can then request the removal of this unauthorized AI-generated content.

YouTube, like other social platforms, faces the issue of “AI slop” proliferation. According to Mohan, the company is focusing its efforts on preserving a high-quality viewing experience.

“Over the past 20 years, we’ve learned not to impose any preconceived notions on the creator ecosystem,” Mohan said.

“Today, once-odd trends like ASMR and watching other people play video games are mainstream hits. But with this openness comes a responsibility to maintain the high-quality viewing experience that people want. To reduce the spread of low-quality AI content, we’re actively building on our established systems that have been very successful in combatting spam and clickbait, and reducing the spread of low-quality, repetitive content.”