YouTuber arrested for threatening businessman with fake rape case

A Delhi-based YouTuber namely Namra Qadir has been arrested for Indian police for allegedly honey trapping and extorting over Rs80 lakh from a businessman and threatening to frame him in a rape case.

The YouTuber Namra Qadir – who has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram and 600,000 subscribers on YouTube – was arrested by the Gurugram Police and produced before a local court.

The YouTuber was handed over to the police for four-day remand, according to Indian media reports.

VIRAL: YOUTUBER ACCUSED CRASHING HIS OWN AIRPLANE FOR VIEWS

The affected businessman – who runs and advertisement company – lodged a complaint against Qadir on November 24 in which he stated that she extorted money and threatened him to file a fake rape case.

He claimed that they met at a hotel in Gurugram’s Sohna Road to ask the YouTuber to promote his business. Qadir had allegedly taken Rs2.5 lakh in advance but did not promote his business on the YouTube channel.

YOUTUBER EMMA CHAMBERLAIN’S MET GALA 2022 ENTRY SPARKS OUTRAGE

After the businessman questioned her inaction, the YouTuber honey honey-trapped him and extorted Rs80 lakh. The complaint stated that the YouTuber invited him to a hotel room and administered an intoxicant. He also claimed that the accused even made an obscene video of him and later claimed to defame him.

According to the Indian police, Qadir is married and a mother to a child. Her husband Virat Beniwal has been absconding and officials are on a lookout for him.

Comments