Viral: YouTuber Azlan Shah gifted baby donkey to his bride

YouTuber and animal lover, Azlan Shah broke the internet with a rather interesting wedding gift for his bride, a baby donkey.

In yet another episode of crazy wedding gift ideas, a groom from Karachi, Pakistan has left netizens speechless with his choice of present for his bride, as the YouTuber Azlan Shah decided to give his now-wife and a fellow animal lover, a baby Donkey.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Shah, who tied the knot with a dentist cum social media influencer, Dr Warisha, earlier this week, wrapped the finale of ‘AzlankiWish’ with his gift and brought the pet animal along with him to the venue of their reception ceremony.

جانوروں سے پیار کرنے والے کا اپنی دلہن کو انوکھا تحفہ#ARYNews #AzlanShah pic.twitter.com/5vPIPnLFWY — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) December 9, 2022

Shah revealed the thought behind this amusing gift idea and mentioned that it was because of his wife’s love for animals, specifically donkeys. “Another reason was that donkeys are the most hard-working and loving animals,” he noted further.

Moreover, Shah said that he doesn’t care about what people will think or say of his gift, all that matters to him is that Warisha liked the gift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azlan Shah (@azlanshahofficial)

Speaking of the couple, they earlier revealed that the two first met for an appointment at Warisha’s clinic.

Couple gets petrol and diesel as wedding gifts; video goes viral

To note, the animal-loving bride and groom also met the female elephant, Malka, for their Mehendi shoot earlier and fed her with food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Warisha Javed Khan (@warisha.jk)

Comments