YouTuber claims buying Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra before launch and reveals it all

We are just days away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, but that hasn’t stopped the leaks. A significant new leak has provided a comprehensive look at the Galaxy S26 Ultra right before its official debut.

YouTuber Sahil Karoul recently revealed on X that he managed to purchase a retail Galaxy S26 Ultra unit in Dubai just days before the launch. Karoul mentioned paying $3,300 for early access, which is likely not the final retail price. Nevertheless, this leak offers an in-depth look at the device ahead of the event.

In a series of posts, a YouTuber shared images of the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s packaging, which looks very similar to last year’s design. The images also feature the phone alongside the iPhone 17 Pro Max and a Galaxy S25 Ultra, although the latter is in damaged condition.

Another video showcases a new feature called Privacy Display. Samsung has been promoting this feature, which is intended to reduce screen visibility from side angles. The video demonstrates the display becoming noticeably darker when viewed from the side.

Additionally, there seems to be a “Maximum Privacy Protection” option that likely enhances this effect further, though the video does not provide a complete demonstration of how it works.

In a recent post, Sahil confirmed that the S26 Ultra will not support Bluetooth functionality in the S Pen. Samsung removed Bluetooth capabilities from the S Pen starting with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it appears this decision remains unchanged for the S26 Ultra.

In a video, Sahil demonstrated trying to use the S Pen button to trigger the camera shutter— a feature that previously worked— but found that it no longer responded. This indicates that the S Pen once again does not have Bluetooth connectivity, eliminating a feature that many users found valuable.

The YouTuber shared a few sample photos taken with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, these images do not reveal significant differences in quality. Overall, this leak seems to diminish much of Samsung’s surprise ahead of the official launch event on February 25, where a closer look at everything will be provided.