YouTuber PewDiePie takes a break to focus on new role

YouTube star Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg is taking a break gaming after 13 years on the platform.

In his latest Kjellberg Mail newsletter, he said that becoming a father has shifted his priorities.

He explained that he wants to spend his time that matters the most to him, he also said, “Every hour has weight now in a way it didn’t before”.

He clarified that he hasn’t quit gaming entirely, but the days of marathon sessions are behind him.

Instead, he’s focusing on personal growth, learning new skills, and exploring creative projects outside of gaming.

PewDiePie said that while he could still find time to play, he chooses to dedicate his limited hours to other pursuits.

Also, this isn’t his first shift from gaming. Years ago he explained why he wasn’t making “Let’s Play videos”. Gradually his channel has shifted to lifestyle content, hobby vlogs and occasional gaming.

He shared that experimenting with new projects, like building PCs, has brought fresh excitement to his channel and allowed him to connect with fans in new ways.