Elderly YouTuber writes his subscribers down, thanks them individually

An elderly YouTuber thanked his subscribers for their love and support by individually mentioning their names in his notebook.

A foreign news agency reported that Nilson Izaias posts videos about fruit and flowers that grow in his garden. He expressed his gratitude through the unique yet heartwarming gesture.

However, it remains to be seen whether he gets to complete the tasks given that his channel’s subscribers keep increasing every day.

Nilson Izaias has at least 5.44 million subscribers.

It is pertinent to mention that YouTube is coming up with new ideas for internet users to make their presence known in the digital world. However, social media applications are making strict policies regarding content.

The platform already has multiple ways to combat spam comments with the help of machine learning and human review.

Over 950 million comments were removed by YouTube for violating our policies around spam, misleading and scams in the last quarter of 2021 alone.

