Yumna Zaidi shares a heartfelt birthday wish for mother

Pakistani actor Yumna Zaidi wished her mother, Shabana Zaidi on her birthday with an adorable Instagram video.

The 32-year-old actor took to photo and video sharing app, Instagram on Friday midnight to share a small video clip dedicating some precious words to her mother on her birthday. Clad in a black turtle-neck knit top, Yumna maintained a beautiful smile throughout the 38-second-video as she recite a heartfelt poem for the mother.

“Weakened eyes that are so mighty, those hands that never let us fall, those grayed hair are most pretty, prayers so effectual to ease all difficulties”, Zaidi dedicated.

The birthday wish by the loving daughter that received thousands of hearts from users of the social app including several celebrities, captioned “Happy birthday to you my lovely ♥️ Ammi”.

Many showbiz personalities dropped their love for celeb’s mother in the comments section, while, her mother responded to the endearing poetry, “Stay blessed my lovely daughter”.

Furthermore, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor also shared a small snippet of ‘teasing’ her mother on the stories of the app, “teasing you is the best part of my life”, she wrote along.

Yumna is one of the leading names of the industry at the moment and is known for her acclaimed performances in many superhit projects. She made her TV debut in 2012 with a supporting role in ARY Digital’s ‘Thakan’.

