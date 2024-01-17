Yumna Zaidi’s revelation takes fans by surprise

Actress and model Yumna Zaidi, who has worked in hit dramas and films in the past, made the news by disclosing her weird marriage condition.

Yumna Zaidi appeared on a private channel’s comedy show and entertained fans by telling intriguing things about her personal and professional lives.

The actress however clarified that neither she likes someone nor is she getting married anytime soon. She says she wants her future partner to be a good, kind-hearted and intelligent person.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘ star added that she wants him to be a handsome person but not as pretty as her.

The actress named Tom Cruise as her favourite hero as she liked his acting and was handsome as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that Yumna Zaidi is one of the leading female stars of the industry and also enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

She has over eight million followers on the photo and video-sharing platform Instagram alone.

Yumna Zaidi has worked in hit dramas ‘Thakan,’ ‘Khushi Ek Roag,’ ‘Guzaarish,’ ‘Pukaar‘ and ‘Sinf-e-Aahan.’

