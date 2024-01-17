20.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Yumna Zaidi’s revelation takes fans by surprise

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Actress and model Yumna Zaidi, who has worked in hit dramas and films in the past, made the news by disclosing her weird marriage condition.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Yumna Zaidi appeared on a private channel’s comedy show and entertained fans by telling intriguing things about her personal and professional lives.

The actress however clarified that neither she likes someone nor is she getting married anytime soon. She says she wants her future partner to be a good, kind-hearted and intelligent person.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘ star added that she wants him to be a handsome person but not as pretty as her.

The actress named Tom Cruise as her favourite hero as she liked his acting and was handsome as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that Yumna Zaidi is one of the leading female stars of the industry and also enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

She has over eight million followers on the photo and video-sharing platform Instagram alone.

Yumna Zaidi has worked in hit dramas ‘Thakan,’ ‘Khushi Ek Roag,’ ‘Guzaarish,’ ‘Pukaar‘ and ‘Sinf-e-Aahan.’

Related – I charge less for dramas based on social causes: Yumna Zaidi

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.