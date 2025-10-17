Yung Miami alleges Tyla's "Chanel" inspired by her unreleased song

Young Miami has publicly accused South African singer Tyla of copying her unreleased song, claiming that Tyla’s upcoming single “Chanel” was inspired by her original concept.

The City Girls rapper too to X on October 16 to voice her frustration over what she perceives as creative theft. “This girl really ran off with my song and I don’t know how to feel about it, mind you I played this song for this girl”, Yung Miami tweeted, sparking widespread reactions from fans. When a follower pointed out that Miami had delayed her own release, she responded sharply, “don’t matter it’s my mf song!!!”.

Miami revealed that she has a track titled “Take Me to Chanel”, which was previously previewed for Tyla. After Tyla shared snippets of her song called “Chanel”, fans quickly drew comparisons. In a follow-up tweet, Miami asserted, “Take me to Chanel > put me in Chanel”, emphasizing that the similarities were not coincidental.

The debate among fans intensified as they shared side-by-side clips, discussing whether Tyla’s concept mirrored Miami’s original idea. While some supported Miami claims, others argued that the resemblance might be coincidental, noting that brand references in music are common place.

As the online discussion continued, Yung Miami fueled the controversy with another tweet: “Let’s talk about it!!!!”I played her the song!”.

Tyla, who is scheduled to release her single on October 24, has not publicly responded to the allegations on social media ot through her representatives.