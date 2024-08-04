Yusuf Dikec: Viral Turkish shooter reacts to sudden fame following Paris Olympics

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec went viral following his calm and relaxed posture during the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Dikec and his teammate Sevval Ilayda Tarhan won silver medal as Serbian duo Zorana Arunović and Damir Mikec clinched gold in the event.

However, it was the 51-year-old’s unique stance and minimal specialised equipment that caught the eye of the people.

Yusuf Dikec became an overnight internet sensation soon after an image of him was shared on social media that inspired numerous memes.

Now, the viral Turkish shooter has opened up on gaining fame for his calm posture at the Paris Olympics 2024.

“It was the position where I felt the most comfortable and could keep my body the most stable. Although I looked calm on the outside, there was a storm inside.” He told Turkey’s Anadolu news agency.

“I never expected it to create such a stir. I just got into position and took the shot,” Dikec said.

Reflecting on his decade-long career in sports shooting, he said that achievement was the result of several years of hard work.

“People sometimes say, ‘it’s so easy, you won a medal with your hand in your pocket’. That’s what shows on the outside, but behind this medal is 24 years of hard work. I train for 4-5 hours six days a week,” Dikec added.

It is pertinent to mention that Yusuf Dikec is a seasoned Olympian and has represented Turkey in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

A retired non-commissioned officer of the Turkish Gendarmerie, the seasoned sports shooter won a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Final in Thailand in 2012.