Yuvi’s wife Hazel Keech supports BCCI’s ‘No Wives On Tour’ policy

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s wife, Hazel Keech, opened up on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) policy that limits the players’ family time during tours.

Hazel Keech expressed her support to the BCCI’s ‘no wives on tour’ policy.

According to her, having families around for a limited time is beneficial for both the players and their loved ones.

Speaking to ANI, Keech said “I can understand when Yuvi was playing international cricket, moving from one tournament to another, and he would be away for a long time. For families with small children, it was difficult to be apart for so long. But when I used to watch his matches, Yuvi would always be concerned about me, which affected his focus on the game. So, allowing families to join for a limited time is beneficial in both ways.”

The BCCI’s policy allows players’ families to join them for 14 days after the first two weeks of a tour lasting over 45 days. For shorter tours, families can stay for up to a week.

Hazel believes this policy helps players stay focused on the game while still getting quality time with their loved ones.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli had expressed a different view, stating that players should be allowed to have their families with them throughout the tour.

“It is very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something intense, which happens on the outside. I do not think people have an understanding of what value it brings to a large extent,” he said.

Kohli added, “And I feel quite disappointed about that because it is like people who have no control over what is going on are kind of brought into conversations and put out at the forefront that, ‘oh, maybe they need to be kept away’.”