T20 World Cup: Yuvraj highlights “crazy” contrast among Indian and Pakistani fans

The brand ambassador of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Yuvraj Singh, is eagerly waiting for the highly-anticipated group match between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan as it will be his first time witnessing it live at the venue in New York on June 9.

The arch-rivals India and Pakistan have encountered each other several times in the T20 World Cup, including 2007 edition, and in the tournaments held in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021, and 2022, in which team India having the lead.

The Group A of the current year’s T20 Cricket World Cup features India, Pakistan, USA, Canada, and Ireland.

The Rohit Sharma-led India team will kick off their tournament campaign against Ireland on June 05, before the highly-anticipated clash with Babar Azam’s Pakistan which is scheduled to be held on June 9 in New York.

Expressing his excitement the Southpaw batter – Yuvraj Singh – stated that the India and Pakistan match is a game of emotion and fans make the game more special.

“It’s a game of emotion. If we win, we’ll go crazy. If we lose, we’ll go crazy. But the thing is, if we win, they will go crazy with us. If we lose, they will go crazy with us. That’s the difference,” Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj stressed the importance of managing emotions during high-stakes matches like those between India and Pakistan, noting that the team that controls their emotions and focuses on the match situation stands a better chance of winning.

Regarding recent performances, he highlighted India’s superior record compared to Pakistan in the last couple of years and expressed hope for continued success.

Additionally, Yuvraj shared his anticipation for attending the match in person, expressing that while he’s watched such games on TV before, this will be his first time experiencing the intensity of an India-Pakistan match firsthand.