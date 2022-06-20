Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech reveal their son’s name

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his celebrity wife Hazel Keech have named their son Orion Keech Singh.

They announced the name of their puttar in a family picture on Father’s Day on the social media application Instagram.

“Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh ❤️” their picture’s caption read. “Mummy and Daddy love their little puttar’. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars ✨”

The heartwarming picture of Yuvraj Singh’s picture with Hazel Keech and song Orion Keech Singh got millions of likes from users. They wished the family the best of luck for the future.

Orion, which comes from Greek mythology, means constellation. It defines a group of stars which look like a hunter with three belts.

The former cricketer and the model got married in 2016. They welcomed their first child in January this year.

They announced the good news in an Instagram post.

“To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy,” Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech wrote in their separate posts.

They added: “We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world.”

