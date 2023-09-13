“Run faster fatty” – Yuvraj Singh’s tweet on Rohit Sharma goes viral

Rohit Sharma will be leading India to the Asia Cup 2023 final, where the side will either play Pakistan or Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Rohit Sharma got back into form and scored three consecutive half-centuries in the tournament. The India captain is the leading run scorer in the Asia Cup 2023 with 194 runs from four matches with unbeaten 74 being his highest score.

He is batting in the tournament at an average of 64.66 and a strike rate of 108.98.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Despite his impressive performances, the prolific batter is trolled for his fitness and eating fatty foods like Vada Pav.

Related – Rohit Sharma gets trolled again

In 2010, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh had made fun of Rohit Sharma’s fitness in a tweet. The old post is going viral again on the social media application Twitter.

A day before the final ahead of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma tweeted that he returned from practice and that tomorrow was a big day for them.

just came back frm practice..big day for us tomorrow wish me n our team great luck !!! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 23, 2010

Yuvraj Singh, wishing him luck for the fixture, told him to “run faster fatty.”

@ImRo45 good luck run faster fatty — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 23, 2010

Rohit Sharma scored 41 off 52 deliveries with three boundaries to his name. His side won the game by a comfortable 81-run margin.