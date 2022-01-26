Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech welcome a baby boy

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech have been blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday, as confirmed by the couple.

The celebrity couple, Yuvraj Singh and his wife, Bollywood actor Hazel Keech who welcomed their first child together, took to photo and video sharing site Instagram on Tuesday night to share the big news with the fans and request to ‘respect their privacy’.

“To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj”, read the statement shared by proud parents simultaneously on social media platforms.

Soon after the news was broke on the internet, a number of Bollywood and sports personalities flocked to send in their congratulatory messages for the new parents on social media.

While the Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Raveena Tandon wrote ‘Congratulations’ in the respective comments, ace cricketer Chris Gayle sends his blessings for the child.

Other notable comments included athletes like Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Sourav Ganguly, Munaf Patel, and Irfan Pathan among others.

The star duo tied the knot in 2016.

