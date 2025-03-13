Yuvraj Singh ignores Virat Kohli in CT25 appreciation post for India

Rumors of a rift between Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh have gained momentum following the latter’s cryptic social media post.

Yuvraj Singh’s post, which has gone viral, conspicuously omitted any mention of Virat Kohli, sparking speculation about a possible feud between the two cricketers. The post was made after India’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In his post, Yuvraj lavished praise on several Indian cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya. He also commended the bowling performances of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, and Mohammed Shami.

“What a game and what a final! The Champions Trophy comes home. Outstanding captaincy by hitman @IamRo45 who led from the front all thru the tournament – he is blessed with the Midas touch when it icomes to ICC white ball tournaments! Successful games for @ShreyasIyer15 @ShubmanGill @klrahul @hardikpandya7 who stepped up when needed and showed nerves of steel under pressure. @imjadeja @imkuldeep18 @akshar2026 #VarunChakaravarthy spun magic all thru the tournament and @MdShami11 was relentless with the ball! Tough luck @BLACKCAPS you had us on the edge till the very end But this was our tournament!”, Yuvraj posted on X.

However, the glaring omission of Virat Kohli’s name from the post has set tongues wagging, with fans and media outlets speculating about a possible rift between the two cricket legends.