Yuzvendr Chahal, Dhanashree Verma continue to spar post divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal has once again aimed an indirect jab at his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, while also making a pointed reference to the Delhi High Court. Despite their divorce, the tension between the two continues, with both exchanging digs over time.

Recently, Chahal posted an Instagram story featuring a statement from the Delhi High Court indicating that independent wives cannot demand alimony from their husbands. Accompanying the image, he wrote, “Maa Kasam Khao Nahi Paltoge iss Decision Se”, which translates to “Swear on your mom you wouldn’t turn around from this decision”.

Background for their divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma finalised their divorce in March 2025 after separating in June 2022, just months into their marriage.

Both filed for divorce in the Bombay High Court in February 2025, which expedited the process by waiving the usual cooling-off period. As part of the proceedings, Chahal agreed to pay Dhanashree 4.75 crore Indian rupees in alimony, a detail that likely influenced his recent social media post.

During their final court hearing, Chahal made headlines by wearing a t-shirt that read “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy”, suggesting he had a message for someone.

Chahal opens up about his experience.

After months of silence regarding the divorce, Chahal broke his silence in a podcast with Indian YouTuber Raj Shamani. He revealed that the separation had been brewing for some time, but they chose not to disclose it publicly until it reached a breaking point. When asked if he had been faking their bond during their separation, Chahal admitted, “Yes”.

He discussed the challenges of maintaining a relationship, stating, “A relationship is like a compromise. If one gets angry, the other has to listen. Sometimes the nature of two people does not match”. He highlighted the difficulties they faced due to their demanding careers, saying, “Two ambitious people can stay together. Everyone has their own goals”.

Chahal also opened up about his mental health struggles following the divorce, revealing he experienced suicidal thoughts and emotional distress. He described times when he felt overwhelmed, mentioning sleepless nights and sharing his feelings. “I was tired of my life”, he said, indicating the toll the separation took on him.