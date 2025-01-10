Yuzvendra Chahal addresses Dhanashree Verma divorce rumours

Hours after his YouTuber wife Dhanashree Verma broke her silence on the speculations regarding her personal life, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also addressed the ongoing rumours of his divorce.

While he refrained from any mention of his wife Dhanashree Verma and their rumoured separation, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal noted in his lengthy statement, “I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn’t have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!!”

“While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend,” he continued. “I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life.”

“However, I have noticed certain social media speculating on matters that may or may not be true,” Chahal added and urged, “As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values.”

“I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy,” he concluded, signing off with love for all.