Yuzvendra Chahal addresses Dhanashree Verma divorce rumours

While he refrained from any mention of his wife Dhanashree Verma and their rumoured separation, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal noted in his lengthy statement, “I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn’t have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!!”
“While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend,” he continued. “I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life.”
“However, I have noticed certain social media speculating on matters that may or may not be true,” Chahal added and urged, “As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values.”
“I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy,” he concluded, signing off with love for all.
It is worth noting here that Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got engaged in August 2020, before tying the knot in a private ceremony, later the same year.
The speculations of their breakup began to swirl last week when hawk-eyed social users noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on the social site Instagram. Some even claimed that both Verma and Chahal had removed all their wedding photos from their respective feed but what added more fuel to this buzz was the cricketer’s recent spotting with a mystery girl.
Earlier this week, Verma slammed the speculations and blasted the ‘faceless trolls’ who have been assassinating her character on social media without checking facts. “My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification,” she wrote in her text post on the Gram.
However, neither of the two celebrities has clearly confirmed or denied the divorce rumours as yet.