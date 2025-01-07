Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after unfollowing wife on Instagram

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has dropped a cryptic post on Instagram amid rumours about troubles in his marriage with Dhanashree Verma.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Reports about their imminent divorce surfaced earlier this month as Indian media publications said that the couple had been living separately for several months.

According to reports, the divorce proceedings to end their five-year marriage were expected to start soon.

The divorce rumours intensified after it was revealed that Yuzvendra Chahal deleted several posts and pictures related to Dhanashree Verma from his Instagram, including their wedding photos, signalling possible trouble in their marriage.

The Indian cricketer also unfollowed his wife on Instagram to further fuel the rumours about trouble in their marriage.

Amid the ongoing rumours, Chahal posted a cryptic quote on his Instagram story which grabbed the attention of his fans.

“Silence is a profound melody, for those who can hear it above all the noise – Socrates,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree’s Instagram profile still contains older pictures of her with the Indian cricketer.

While several suggested that their marriage was coming to an end, the couple has not officially confirmed or denied going through a rough patch in their relationship.

It is worth noting here that Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, a Mumbai-based choreographer and YouTuber, tied the knot in December 2020.

Chahal, 34, has not played for the Indian national team since August 2023. However, he recently made headlines for a major deal in the IPL 2025 auction. The Punjab Kings purchased him for INR18 crore, making him the most expensive spinner in IPL history.