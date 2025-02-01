Zahan Kapoor says he didn’t not know cousin Ranbir before ‘Saawariya’

Bollywood actor Zahan Kapoor, who received widespread acclaim for ‘Black Warrant,’ has revealed that he had no idea about cousin Ranbir Kapoor before his film debut.

The Bollywood starlet is legendary actor Shashi Kapoor’s grandson which makes him second cousin of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor.

However, Zahan Kapoor has revealed being distant from his cousins while growing up.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, the ‘Black Warrant’ star revealed that he did not know about Ranbir Kapoor before his launching with ‘Saawariya’ in 2017.

“I will tell you a funny story. I am so embarassed about it. I did not really have an idea about Ranbir Kapoor before he was actually launched. Of course, I knew Chintu uncle. But, we were so separate. I was living in my world as a young kid. It was around the time when he made his splash with Saawariya as a young adult in 2007. I was still in school,” he said.

When asked about his bond with cousins Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, Zahan said, “While growing up, we were slightly more distant. They were already working members, I was a young kid. We grew up differently. My dadaji also made a conscious decision to separate himself; he valued his privacy. As a nuclear family, we value our privacy. The family would gather on special occasions and once in a while, maybe randomly also.”

The Bollywood actor said that he has now developed a relationship with his second cousins.

“I have developed a relationship with them now more as a young adult because they are my second cousins. So, there is a separation. They are first cousins to each other so their relationship with each other is still closer. But, I have childhood memories with them. The structure of the family is also just so big,” Zahan Kapoor added.