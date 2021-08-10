No crackdown on any Pakistani here or overseas, FO rejects media items

ISLAMABAD: Denying the media reports suggesting Pakistan launched a crackdown against its dissidents residing in other countries, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Tuesday the country protected the rights of its national living anywhere in the world, ARY News reported.

He termed the news items by international newspaper alleging Pakistan of cracking down on overseas dissidents ‘unsubstantiated media reports’, saying this country is parliamentary democracy protected the rights of its national living anywhere in the world.

“There is no question of any threat being made to any national of any state including Pakistan’s own nationals living anywhere on any pretext whatsoever,” FO spox Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

Allegations appear to be part of the rather blatant ongoing misinformation campaign against Pakistan, he said in while responding to the media queries over the report.

“Pakistan is a parliamentary democracy with a vibrant civil society, free media and independent judiciary, which remains fully committed to the promotion and protection of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination.”

Afghan leadership responsible for failure, success of talks: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Separately from the international front, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said only Afghanistan’s leadership would be responsible for the failure or success of the Afghan talks.

“If Afghan talks succeed, it will be the success of the entire leadership of Afghanistan and if it fails, it is them to be blamed for it,” the foreign minister said in presser while making it clear that Pakistan would not be responsible for their failures.