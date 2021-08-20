Asim Iftikhar replaces Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as foreign office spokesman

ISLAMABAD: Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has been removed as a foreign office spokesman on Friday after being replaced by a career diplomat Asim Iftikhar, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has been posted as the country’s ambassador to Australia. He previously also held the charge of the Director-General of South Asia.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, who was born on 27 November 1966 in Lahore, is currently the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Thailand.

According to the details available at the foreign office’s portal, Asim has served at various positions including Director General (United Nations) from July 2014 to June 2017, Director (Security Council & Human Rights), United Nations Division, Director Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad and other positions.

On August 05, the federal government appointed Zahid Hafeez as foreign office spokesman, replacing Aisha Farooqui.

A notification for the appointment of Zahid Hafeez has been issued. According to sources, Aisha Farooqui was replaced after she is going for a training course.

He has served for 26 years in the foreign office and remained at the post of Director General South Asia and SAARC before being handed over the new responsibility. He also served as DG Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey and joint secretary of national security.

He also served at Pakistani Embassy in Washington and High Commission in London.