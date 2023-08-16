28.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Zahid Khan opts not to quit ANP by joining PPP

Web Desk
By Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party’s bid to convince ANP spokesman Zahid Khan to join the PPP has failed, citing sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Zahid Khan, two-time senator on the ANP ticket has opted to keep his long-time association with the party continued.

There were reports that the Awami National Party’s central spokesman Zahid may join the PPP after developing differences with the party’s leadership.

PPP sources have said that Zahid has apologized to join the PPP.

“People’s Party leaders had three meetings with Zahid and the issues were nearing to settlement”, sources said. PPP leaders asked the central leadership to join the dialogue with the ANP stalwart. But the leadership didn’t accord serious consideration to the matter,” sources said.

According to sources, PPP leaders shun their contacts with Zahid after lack of interest from the party’s leadership.

On the other side ANP President Aimal Wali Khan reached to the residence of Zahid to convince him to remain in the party. “He also assured to address his reservations,” according to sources.

“Zahid Khan agreed not to quit the ANP after assurances from the party’s leadership”, sources added.

