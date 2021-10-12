Zahoor Buledi appointed acting BAP president

QUETTA: BAP lawmaker and former finance minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi has been appointed Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) acting president after the resignation of Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, ARY News reported.

The formal announcement was made by the BAP’s general secretary Manzoor Ahmed Kakar through a notification.

A copy of the appointment has also been sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under the Election Act 2017.

Zahoor Ahmed Buledi also shared the copy of the notification on his official Twitter handle and wrote: “Alhamdulillah honoured to be nominated as Acting President of BAP after the resignation of party President Jam Kamal Khan. I will serve the party with consultation of all senior leaders & workers.”

In another development reported today, the coalition parties of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)-led provincial government announced against supporting a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

Announcing the decision in a presser, the coalition parties said that the Jam Kamal would continue to remain the chief minister of the province.

“We are facing a similar situation since the formation of the coalition government and the opposition is conspiring against the development of the province,” the parliamentary leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) Asghar Khan Achakzai said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) disgruntled lawmakers and their allies in the coalition government have filed a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan Alyanion Monday.

14 provincial lawmakers have submitted the no-confidence motion to the secretariat of the Balochistan Assembly.

