Zahra murder case: Police reveal new development in investigation

DASKA: Police have revealed that at least four suspects in the Zahra murder case are in custody without being under investigation, ARY News reported.

As many as eight suspects have been arrested in the Zahra murder case so far, out of which, four are in police custody and the remaining have been sent to jail.

The suspects who are in police custody, include a sister-in-law of slain Zahra and her son Qasim along with two distant relatives Shabbir and Azan, hailing from Wazirabad.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said that all of the four accused, currently in police custody, are not under investigation.

According to the SDPO, police continue to keep the four suspects in custody to ascertain some facts about the Zara murder case.

Earlier this month, Zahra a seven-month pregnant woman was murdered by her in-laws in Daska city of Punjab.

The brutal murder of the pregnant woman has sent shock waves across the country, as the mother-in-law of the victim, Sughra Bibi along with her daughter Yasmeen killed Zahra and dismembered the body, packed it into bags, and dumped it into a canal to conceal the crime.

The women severed the victim’s limbs and burned her head to prevent identification. At night, Sughra transported the remains in bags to a canal, spreading rumours that the woman had run away with someone.

Zahra, a 26-year-old from Gujranwala’s village Kot Mand, was married to Qadeer of Kotli Marlan four years ago.

Her husband works abroad and Daska police have registered a case and added murder charges after discovering the body.

The mother-in-law, daughter, and grandson Abdullah were immediately arrested following the reporting of the incident.