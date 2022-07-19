Zain Qureshi not contender a for CM: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has rejected speculations about his son Zain Qureshi’s intention to become Chief Minister Punjab, ARY News reported.

The PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressing the media representatives at the Supreme Court clarified that PTI’s candidate for CM Punjab is Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi. Speculation about Zain Qureshi wanting to become CM are false, he added.

He added that Zain Qureshi is not even interested in a ministry, his duty is the safeguard the ideology of PTI.

Qureshi’s son Zain Qureshi had won the by-polls in provincial seat PP-217 from Multan on July 17. He had beaten PML-N candidate Salman Naeem, who had won the election as an Independent candidate in 2018 against Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

PTI clinched victory by securing 46,963 votes in Punjab by-polls in PP-217 Multan constituency. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Salman was the runner-up with 40,104 votes.

The voting for the Chief Minister’s election in the Punjab Assembly would be held on July 22, 2022.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Mandokhel issued the order on PTI’s plea.

