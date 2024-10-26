Zain Qureshi resigns as PTI’s deputy parliamentary leader in NA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Zain Qureshi stepped down as the party’s deputy parliamentary leader in the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

Zain Qureshi, who has been issued a show-cause notice by the party over his alleged indiscipline during the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment, said that he resigned from the post to ensure impartial inquiry.

The PTI MNA said that he has officially responded to the show-cause notice. “I was loyal to PTI founder Imran Khan and my father Shah Mehmood Qureshi and will remain loyal to them,” Zain Qureshi added.

Earlier, PTI MNA Zain Qureshi that he chose to go into hiding on advice of his father, Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

In a video statement, Zain revealed that he was ordered to disappear by his father Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“I could never think of voting for this constitutional amendment,” Zain stated, debunking reports of him supporting the tweaks. He labeled these claims “baseless propaganda.

Zain further explained that his father summoned him to Lahore, where he remains imprisoned in a different case.

According to Zain, his father insisted against approving the constitutional amendment in any case. “Misleading propaganda is being spread against me regarding my support for the constitutional amendment,” he said.

It may be noted here that the PTI issued show-cause notices to members of parliament for allegedly defying the party on the 26th constitutional amendment.

The PTI issued show-cause notices to Zain Qureshi, Aslam Ghuman, Muqdad Ali Khan and Riyaz Fatiana, directing them to submit a reply for showing indiscipline by violating the party’s discipline.

The notice read that the government had planned to ‘attack’ the independence of the judiciary by introducing constitutional amendments.

“All PTI MNAs and Senators were directed not to support the constitution amendment bill,” the notice read.

It added that all PTI senators and MNAs were instructed not to vote on the amendments and to stay in a safe and designated place and all members were bound to follow the instructions of the party.