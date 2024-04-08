‘The older you get…’: Zainab Qayyum breaks silence on idea of remarriage

Seasoned actor and host Zainab Qayyum aka ZQ opened up on her marriage plans and disclosed if remarriage is on the cards, after a brief, failed relationship.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In her recent outing on a private news channel’s Ramadan transmission, Zainab Qayyum was asked if she plans to get married again, to which, the actor said that she has left the certain matter on Allah.

“I have left it to Allah,” replied ZQ on her marriage plans. She added, “The older you get, you’re more set in your habits, so it’s quite difficult. It’ll probably be a miracle.”

When the host asked if gets marriage proposals from fans or people who admire her, ZQ replied in negative, adding that it’s probably because she ‘gives off an unapproachable vibe’. “I think my prayer has come true. I told Allah that I am not a good judge of character, keeping in mind my past record. I said, ‘Whatever You send should reach me, otherwise, let it go here or there.’ It’s been thirteen years since my first divorce,” Qayyum detailed.

Upon being asked if ever feels lonely and yearns for kids of her own or a companion, the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ actor explained that even if she does, there is no point in making herself feel bad about something, not in her control and written in her destiny. “I talk to God, I act, which I love, and I meet diverse, interesting people on sets. I’m happy. One day at a time,” she concluded, underscoring the idea that she keeps herself occupied to avoid any unnecessary thoughts.

Pertinent to note here that Zainab Qayyum tied the knot back in 2010 when she got her first proposal, but the marriage ended in a separation, only after a few months.

On the work front, Qayyum is currently being seen in the mega serial ‘Jaan-e Jahan’, headlined by Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan.

Sumbul Iqbal lists qualities she seeks in her future husband