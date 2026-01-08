Zainabiyoun Brigade’s Karachi ringleader among four terrorists arrested: CTD

Karachi: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested four terrorists affiliated with the proscribed Zainabiyoun Brigade during a joint operation in Karachi, officials said on Thursday.

According to CTD officials, one of the arrested suspects, Rayat Hussain alias Molvi, is a highly wanted and dangerous terrorist and the main facilitator in the targeted killing of journalist and television anchor Imtiaz Mir. Investigators revealed that Rayat Hussain had provided weapons used in the murder.

CTD officials said the Zainabiyoun Brigade had assigned Rayat Hussain the code name “Hamza.” He served as a central facilitator for the group, responsible for arranging weapons, transportation, safe houses, and financial support.

Despite holding a master’s degree and teaching at a madrassa, he was actively involved in terrorism-related activities.

The officials further disclosed that Rayat Hussain had also supplied weapons to another high-profile terrorist, Masoom Raza, who was previously arrested with the help of his accomplice Israr Gilgiti. Masoom Raza is accused of carrying out multiple targeted killings on behalf of the banned outfit.

Investigations revealed that Rayat Hussain had formed multiple operational cells in Karachi. Each team member was only in contact with him and had no direct links with one another, a tactic aimed at avoiding detection.

The other arrested suspects were identified as Hussain Imlaq, Sajid Ali, and Muhammad Askari.

CTD officials said the suspects carried out targeted killings upon receiving instructions. During the operation, CTD recovered four pistols, ammunition and a hit list from their possession.

Officials said the suspects were involved in the killing of a man in Baldia Town Sector 7, and in a separate incident in 2024, a muezzin was injured in a firing incident in the Jubilee area.

CTD officials stated that the arrested terrorists were involved in multiple terrorist incidents across the city. Cases have been registered against the suspects, and further investigations are underway to uncover additional networks and facilitators.