Zainabiyoun Brigade’s target killer arrested in Karachi: CTD

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), in coordination with an intelligence agency, has arrested an alleged target killer affiliated with the banned Zainabiyoun Brigade during a joint operation near University Road in Karachi, officials said on Friday.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Farhan.

According to CTD officials, the suspect was involved in multiple incidents of sectarian targeted killings in the city.

Investigators revealed that Farhan was involved in the killing of a mosque imam, Qaiser Farooq, who was targeted on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal in 2023 in Federal B Area, Block 20.

Officials said the suspect carried out the attack along with an accomplice to fulfill an assignment given by the banned organization, aiming to fuel sectarian violence in the city.

During the attack, an innocent child named Umar was also injured after being hit by a bullet.

CTD said that a 9mm pistol used in the targeted killing was recovered from the suspect. Officials confirmed that further investigation is underway, and more disclosures are expected. Teams have also been formed to arrest other accomplices of the suspect.

Earlier, on January 8, 2026, CTD arrested four terrorists linked to the same banned group during another operation in Karachi.

According to CTD officials, one of the arrested suspects, Rayat Hussain alias Molvi, is a highly wanted and dangerous terrorist and the main facilitator in the targeted killing of journalist and television anchor Imtiaz Mir. Investigators revealed that Rayat Hussain had provided weapons used in the murder.

CTD officials said the Zainabiyoun Brigade had assigned Rayat Hussain the code name “Hamza.” He served as a central facilitator for the group, responsible for arranging weapons, transportation, safe houses, and financial support.

Despite holding a master’s degree and teaching at a madrassa, he was actively involved in terrorism-related activities.

The officials further disclosed that Rayat Hussain had also supplied weapons to another high-profile terrorist, Masoom Raza, who was previously arrested with the help of his accomplice Israr Gilgiti. Masoom Raza is accused of carrying out multiple targeted killings on behalf of the banned outfit.