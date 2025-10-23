CTD arrests two target killers linked to Zainebiyoun Brigade in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday announced the arrest of two suspected target killers linked to the banned Zainebiyoun Brigade (ZB), who are allegedly involved in sectarian killings.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CTD Sindh, Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, identified the suspects as Israr Hussain Gilgiti and Masoom Raza (alias Imran Mota). The duo was detained during an intelligence-based operation in Karachi.

Mahesar stated that the suspects were part of a gang responsible for the sectarian killing of members of a religious party. He added that the gang was operating from a neighboring country.

The CTD official revealed that Imran Mota was a notorious target killer and had been on the CTD’s red book of most-wanted terrorists. He is implicated in the murder of Qari Anas, who was shot near NED University.

“The gang was operating from across the border, and we have already initiated a crackdown against them,” Mahesar said. He also disclosed that the CTD had identified supporters of the gang, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing.

Mahesar further emphasized that cases related to terror financing would be registered against the arrested suspects. “The investigations are still underway, and the arrested individuals have made several important revelations,” he added.